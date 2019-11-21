Don't come to well of the House: LS Speaker warns Oppn MPs

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): On the fourth day of Parliament's winter session, opposition members raised slogans in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, prompting Speaker Om Birla to intervene saying that the dignity of the House should be maintained.

"It is our duty to maintain the dignity of the House. Please do not come to the well of the house. I have always given all a chance for debate and discussion," Birla told the protesting members who came near the Speaker's podium soon after the start of day's session and were raising slogans.

On Tuesday, Birla had warned members that he will be forced to take action if they try to address the chair while protesting from the well of the House.

The Speaker said there might have been instances earlier of members speaking to the Chair from the well of the House.

"If it happens after today, I will be forced to take action," he said.

Ahead of the winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday said that the session is an important one as it is the last in this year and all lawmakers should contribute to enriching the discussions.

Talking about the need to have a "frank discussion" in the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogue and discussions and everyone should contribute to enriching discussions in the Parliament." (ANI)

