Don't consider activities of PFI as unlawful: AIMPLB member Jilani

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Zafaryab Jilani on Thursday said that he does not consider the activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI) as "unlawful".

"I have known PFI for 20 years. It is based in Kerala. It is doing very good work, social educational and charitable activities. I don't consider their activities as unlawful," Jilani told ANI.

"If Mohsin Raza has the courage to charge anything against the Personal Law Board, then he should give it in writing," he said.

"Otherwise, such statements do not call for any reply because these are bogus statements and untrue statements, which he had given in the past also. His ministry does not cover the Waqf Board," said he.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza had said that the PFI tried to give horrible and chaotic dimension to protests in the state against the amended citizenship law.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh has written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to impose a ban on PFI citing investigations of the organisation's involvement in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on December 19.

Three members of the PFI including its state president Waseem Ahmad were arrested by the police. (ANI)

