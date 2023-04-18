"Don't diminish efforts on pandemic preparedness, prevention and response," Health Minister Mandaviya at G20 meet

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 18 (ANI): Highlighting the fight against COVID-19, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday called for a collective endeavour to break the cycle of panic and neglect and not let down the ongoing efforts on pandemic preparedness, prevention and response.

Delivering the keynote address at the concluding session of the 2nd G20 Health Working Group Meeting here, Mandaviya said, "As G20 Health Working Group, we are heading in the right direction toward jointly creating a positive impact for future global health architecture."

Emphasizing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare systems around the world, Mandaviya stated, "It is essential for us to collectively break the cycle of panic and neglect and not let the phenomenon of pandemic fatigue diminish our ongoing efforts on pandemic preparedness, prevention and response."

He also noted that India's G20 Presidency plans to continue the momentum brought during Italy and Indonesian Presidency and consolidate the efforts made so far towards health emergencies preparedness, prevention and response.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the need for a formal global coordination mechanism for medical countermeasures and underscored the importance of converging and consolidating efforts on the Medical Countermeasures (MCM) Agenda. He also noted that India has proposed the agenda of digital health and innovation with a view to promoting the use of technology in health service delivery, bridging the digital divide across the world and promoting digital public goods.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar reiterated that the fulcrum of India's G20 Presidency lies in the ancient Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and emphasized the need to create resilient healthcare systems that ensure equitable access to affordable and quality healthcare to people across national borders.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the need for an integrated global health framework through the approach of 'One Health' and on the need to counter the challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). He urged everyone to continue their discussions to collectively work towards ensuring 'Universal Health Coverage' for all.

Representatives from the G20 member countries, special invitee countries, international organizations, forums and partners like the World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, World Economic Forum (WEF) etc and senior officers of the Union Heath Ministry and central government were present in the 2nd G20 Health Working Group Meeting. (ANI)