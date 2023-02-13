"Don't disband hybrid hearing option," SC tells High Courts

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday expressed unhappiness with Chief Justices of High Courts who have started disbanding the infrastructure for virtual hearings and recommended not to disband the hybrid hearing option as it was not only meant for the pandemic time.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud remarked that all Chief Justices of High Courts need to learn to use technology even they are pro-technology or not. CJI DY Chandrachud highlighted that a massive budget had been allocated which needs to be utilised.

CJI DY Chandrachud said that he is deeply disturbed by hearing that some of the Chief Justices of High Courts are disbanding infrastructure.



The apex court said that whether Chief Justice understands technology or not, they are duty bound.

"Some tribunals are also disbanding," the court noted and said that technology is not only for the pandemic and it is here to stay here for the future.

The court made these remarks while hearing a plea seeking recognition of the right of lawyers to appear virtually in High Courts. (ANI)

