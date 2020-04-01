Don't disseminate unverified news capable of causing panic: SC to media

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court has directed the media, including print, electronic and social media, to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated.

The apex court noted that the migration of a large number of labourers working in the cities was triggered by panic created by fake news that the lockdown would continue for more than three months.

The court observed that it was not possible for it to overlook the menace of fake news by electronic, print or social media because the panic-driven migration has caused untold suffering to those who acted on such news, causing some to lose their lives.

The top court, in its order, said it does not intend to interfere with the free discussion about the pandemic, but at the same time, directed that the media refer to and publish the official version about the developments.

The central government on Tuesday sought directions from the Supreme Court for the media houses not to publish, print or telecast anything without first confirming it from the concerned authorities, keeping in view the sensitivity of the news regarding COVID-19 in the country.

The Centre had filed its status report with respect to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer, Alakh Alok Srivastava, seeking a direction to provide food, medicines, shelter and other basic necessities to migrant labourers and workers amid the nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

