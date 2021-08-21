Don't do anything that will endanger or threaten lives of our citizens: Thackeray urges political parties, other organisations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday urged all political parties, religious and social organisations not to do anything that endangers the lives of citizens.

His remarks came as 36 FIRs against the BJP leaders and workers in different police stations of Mumbai for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols during the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Thackeray also inaugurated COVID hospital for children at IT Park in Mumbai's Kalina Campus on Saturday.

"I urge all political parties, religious and social organisations not to do anything that will endanger or threaten the lives of our citizens. The COVID crisis is not over yet, we want to avoid it," he said.

"A third wave is expected. In other countries, corona infection has increased among young children in the state. I further urge everyone, do not act in a way that endangers the health of the citizens for any political interest or your interest," he added.

"If you do not follow the rules, maybe the third wave will come sooner than expected. There is not much increase in oxygen supply. We may announce a lockdown if the COVID cases increase," he further added. (ANI)