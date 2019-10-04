Don't float unnecessary conspiracy theories: Congress to Nirupam

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Congress on Friday advised party leader Sanjay Nirupam not to float unnecessary "conspiracy theories" and restrain himself even if he was a little annoyed with the ticket distribution in Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here at party headquarters, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also urged former Haryana Congress unit chief Ashok Tanwar to co-operate with the party to oust BJP from power.

"Sanjay Nirupam's tweet suggested that apparently he was unhappy over one ticket not been given to some person who was recommended by him. I think it would be appropriate if he does not kite fly these conspiracy theories for it serves nobody's purpose at all," Tewari said.

He said it often happens that when tickets are distributed for an election, somebody who recommends, does not make the cut, but that does not really give you the latitude to float these unnecessary conspiracy theories, which, have no legs to stand upon.

"Nirupuam would be well advised to restrain himself. Even if he is a little annoyed or upset, that does not give the latitude to let your imagination run riot," he said.

On allegations levelled by Tanwar, he suggested him to restrain from doing so.

"At this point in time, for all the right, valid and cogent reasons, since both the gentlemen (Tewari and Tanwar) have served in the party over a period of time on responsible positions. They are well-advised to restrain themselves and now that decision has been taken, we are in an election mode, they should co-operate and they should go all out in order to ensure that the party gets elected in both these States," he said.

Nirupam, who is miffed with the party leadership over ticket distribution, had announced on Thursday that he would not campaign for the party in the Assembly polls scheduled for October 21.

He said the leadership was "sidelining" him and his recommendations were not considered, though he had served as Mumbai unit president for four years.

Tanwar, the former Haryana Congress chief, resigned from all election committees of the party and said he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker.

He alleged that the Congress in Haryana had turned into "Hooda Congress" as those who worked against the party's interests in the last five years have been given prominence over those who slogged to strengthen the opposition party in Haryana. (ANI)

