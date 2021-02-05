Don't get bothered by comments on farmers' protest as 'world is one family': Nawab Malik tells BJP govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Taking a dig at the BJP government at the Centre, NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said the government should not get bothered by what foreign individuals say about farmers' protest as the 'world is one family'.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says the whole 'world is one family'. Now people are voicing their opinion on farmers' protest, they should not get bothered by it. There is no need to make an issue out of it," said NCP leader.

"I am once again reminding them -- time and again Modi ji says 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam'. Now let them speak," he added.



On Tuesday, several foreign individuals including International pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg extended their support to farmers protesting on the Delhi borders areas.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day.

The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

