Don't get misguided by anti-social elements during agitation against CAA: UP Commission for Minorities

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing anti-CAA protests in some parts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh Commission for Minorities on Thursday appealed to the protesters to not be misguided by the anti-social elements and keep away for vandalising public property.

"We request you not to pay heed or to get misguided by any anti-social and anti-national elements. This country belongs to us and we should all secure its prestige and integrity," it said.

In an attempt to dispel rumours surrounding the contentious law, the commission also stated that the amended act will not take away anyone's citizenship.

"The CAA is not about taking away anyone's citizenship. Regarding the act, the unsocialised organisations and foreigner forces in India and Uttar Pradesh telling minorities that the aim of CAA is to take away citizenship, in reality, it has nothing to with it," said the Commission.

It emphasised that the new act is in favour of minorities, who are facing religious persecution in Islamic countries.

Protests had erupted in different parts of the country against the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

