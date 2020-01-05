Don't get misled, agitators trying to derail functioning of JNU, admin appeals to students

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration appealed to students to not be misled by the agitators who "are trying to derail the normal functioning of the University through their unlawful actions" and also stated that it will help those who are trying to "register for the winter semester and continue their academic pursuits."

According to a press release by the JNU administration, the registration process for the winter semester began on January 1 and on the afternoon of Friday, January 3 "some student agitators with their faces covered entered the premises of communication and information services (CIS), forcibly evicted the technical staff and turned off the servers and power supply plunging the University operations into disarray."

The administration resumed offering the services on Saturday, January 4 but again "miscreants" had entered the server room and "turned off the servers and severely damaged the fibre optic cables, power supplies, broke the biometric systems inside the room."

The administration, through the press note, stated that it was trying to make the system functional and resume the registration process.

"The University has also announced an alternate way of registering for the winter semester to make it easy for the students to register...The agitating students cannot trample upon the fundamental rights of the rest of the student community to pursue their studies," the note added.

The semester registration process at JNU began on January 1 and was scheduled to continue till January 5.

The students of the JNU have been protesting against the hike in fee and were demanding the complete rollback of hostel manual and fee hike. (ANI)

