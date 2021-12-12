'Don't get trapped in political secularism': Owaisi tells Muslims during AIMIM's Tiranga Yatra in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday advised the Muslims not to get trapped in political secularism.



Addressing the mass here in Mumbai during Tiranga Yatra, Owaisi, said, "I want to ask Muslims of India what we got from secularism? Did we get reservations from Secularism? Did the people who demolished the mosque get punishment? No, no one got anything. I believe in constitutional secularism and not in political secularism. I appeal to all not to get trapped in political secularism."

He added, "Government data states that graduate Muslims in Maharashtra is only 4.9 per cent. In middle school, there are only 13 per cent Muslim students. 83 per cent of Muslims in Maharashtra are landless."

He slammed the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the government would have provided reservations to the Muslims, Muslim children would have received education. (ANI)

