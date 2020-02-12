Don't have any connection with militant who changed name to Jahangir Saroori: Cong leader GM Saroori

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir GM Saroori who was summoned by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that a militant had changed his name to Jahangir Saroori in Kishtwar and that he doesn't have any connection with the latter.

"I was summoned by NIA (National Investigating Agency) on February 10. I don't know why I was summoned. In Kishtwar, there's a militant Jahangir Mohd Amin Bhat, he has changed his name to Jahangir Saroori. I don't have any connection with him," said Saroori at a press conference here.

"Jahangir is neither my relative nor a 'Saroori'. I haven't even seen him ever in my life. I am the leader of a secular party," he added.

Saroori was summoned by NIA on Monday in connection with the investigation in the Kishtwar cases.

He is the State vice president of Congress and a former minister. Saroori's brother was among those named for having Hizb-ul-Mujahideen links in Kishtwar district. (ANI)