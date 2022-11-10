"Don't judge a judge..." AIBA slams Owaisi

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The All India Bar Association (AIBA) has slammed lawyer turned politician Asaduddin Owaisi for criticising the choice of Justice Rituraj Awasthi as the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India, citing the jurist's judgment in the Hijab case while heading a bench as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

In a statement in New Delhi, Senior Advocate and Chairman of AIBA Dr Adish C. Aggarwala welcomed the reconstitution of the Law Commission of India and hailed the appointment of Justice Rituraj Awasthi as its Chairperson.

"One, the judgment of the bench headed by Justice Awasthi was later upheld by the Supreme Court in letter and spirit. Two, it is unfair and unethical to judge a judge instead of judging his judgments. On both counts, Mr Owaisi's criticism of Justice Awasthi's appointment as Law Commission of India Chairperson deserves to be condemned in the strongest possible terms," said Dr Aggarwala who has also been Vice Chairman of Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association.

"Asaduddin Owaisi, himself being a jurist and barrister, should not misrepresent facts and should demonstrate his faith in the judiciary of this nation," he further said.

Extending its support to the Law Commission of India and its new Chairman Justice Awasthi, AIBA's chairman said that AIBA hereby pledges its unflinching support to the Law Commission of India and its new Chairperson Justice Awasthi and undertakes to stand by the institution against all disruptive and destabilising forces.



Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Retired Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court on Wednesday assumed charge as Chairperson, Law Commission of India along with Justice K T Sankaran, Retired Judge, Kerala High Court as Member and M Karunanithi, Advocate, Madurai, Tamil Nadu as part-time member.

Recently, the Central Government has appointed Justice Rituraj Awasthi, Retired High Court Chief Justice of Karnataka as Chairperson, of the Law Commission of India along with five members of the commission.

The Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted in this regard stating, "The Central Government is pleased to appoint Justice Rituraj Awasthi, Retired HC Chief Justice as Chairperson, Law Commission of India and Justice KT Sankaran, Prof. Anand Paliwal, Prof. DP Verma, Prof.(Dr) Raka Arya and Shri M. Karunanithi as Members of the Commission.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi was Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court from 11 October 2021 to 2 July 2022. He was a Judge of Allahabad High Court from 13 April 2009 to 10 October 2021. Justice Rituraj Awasthi graduated in Law from Lucknow University in 1986 and enrolled as an Advocate on Feb 01, 1987. He earlier practised in Civil, Service, and Educational matters at Lucknow Bench, Allahabad high court. He also worked as Asst. Solicitor General of India at Lucknow before elevation.

By appointing a new Chairperson and other five panel members for the Law Commission of India, the Central Government has reinstated it. The last chairman of the Commission retired in August 2018, and since then, it has not been reconstituted. (ANI)

