Don't know whether Sena will get permission for Dussehra rally: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the party's Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

He also took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stating the party is not sure whether it will get permission for the event.

However, Thackeray said that whatever happens, he will hold a Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park ground itself.

"Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Shiv Sainiks from all over the State will reach for this rally. We do not know these technical things whether the government will give permission or not. We will rally. It doesn't matter to us whether others will hold rallies or not. The one who has loyalty in his blood is Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena has grown not by traitors but by the blood of Shiv Sainiks," said Thackeray.

The former Chief Minister said that a lot of things are happening in Maharashtra about which he will talk speak at the Dussehra rally.



"The soil of Maharashtra gives birth to men after traitors, not to impotent. People usually go with the ruling party but people are coming to Shiv Sena. Whatever I want to say, I will say it in the Dussehra rally," he added.

Attacking BJP, Thackeray said, "BJP had spread the rumour to the people that Shiv Sena have left Hindutva but I want to say that we have not left Hindutva."

"The doors of Matoshree are always open for those people who think that the real Hindutva is only Shiv Sena, the doors of Matoshree are always open for such people, I appeal to come together to strengthen the identity of Maharashtra and Hindutva," he added.

Earlier, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday had claimed that the authorities were not accepting an application from his party to hold its annual Dussehra rally.

This will be the first time the Dussehra rally of the Shiv Sena after the split in the party. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5.

Earlier in June this year, Eknath Shinde led a group of Sena MLAs against the MVA government, resulting in it losing its majority in the Maharashtra assembly. This also led Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to step down as CM ahead of a floor test.

The new Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra won the floor test by a 164-99 margin, proving his government's majority and cementing his position as chief minister of the state and the leader of the Shiv Sena. 164 votes were polled in favour of Shinde, while 99 votes were polled against the newly formed BJP-Shinde camp coalition. (ANI)

