Don't leave Delhi in fear of lockdown, CM Kejriwal urges migrant workers

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged migrant workers to not return to their native places in fear of lockdown. He assured that the government take care of them.

"With folded hands, I request you to not leave the city, this is a small lockdown of six days, these days will be wasted in your travel journey only, stay here. The government will take care of you, I am here, believe me," the Chief Minister urged.

"This decision has been taken when we were left out of option, I understand due to lockdown people face losses in business, especially for poor people this period is very difficult, it is extremely difficult for daily wage workers," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that he has been against lockdown earlier. "I think lockdown will not end coronavirus but it will stop its spread."

Kejriwal assured that in this lockdown period the government will arrange more hospital beds to treat the patients. "The six days that we are taking from you, in this period we will arrange more beds," he added.

Assuring the citizens of Delhi that the Delhi government is proving right data of COVID-19 new cases, deaths, testing and number of beds in the hospitals, the Chief Minister said, "We have not reduced the number of testing, Delhi is conducting a large number of COVID-19 test, I saw that some have reduced the number of testing and it reduced the number of new cases, this is how they tried to manipulate facts, but we haven't done it."

Raising the concern over shortage of beds in hospital he said, "In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 cases were reported. In the last 3-4 days, around 25,000 cases have been reported. Positivity rate and infection have increased. If 25,000 patients come every day then the system will crumble, there is a shortage of beds."

Delhi is left with less than 100 ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds, there is a shortage of oxygen as well, we have written a letter to the Centre on this matter, he added.

The Chief Minister also pointed out the scarcity of Remdesivir anti-viral drug which is being in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. "I am telling this not to scare people but to make them aware of the current situation, which very serious now."

Delhi is facing the fourth wave of the deadly virus, he said.

"After reviewing the COVID-19 situation with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal it has been decided that it is important to impose a lockdown in Delhi, tonight from 10 pm tonight to 5 am next Monday (April 26), for six days, a lockdown has been imposed," Kejriwal said.

The health system is not collapsed but in a state of exertion, he mentioned adding that if the government will not take strict action it will fall down.

Elaborating on the guidelines of lockdown, the Chief Minister said that the essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it, he added.

A detailed order of what activity will continue or banned in this lockdown will be issued later, he said.

"I am thankful to Centre for the support our government is getting, we will arrange oxygen and medicines from them, will use this lockdown period for all this," he said urging people to follow the lockdown. (ANI)