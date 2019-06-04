Don't let anyone stay, check in without providing ID proof: South Goa DM

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 3 (ANI): The District Magistrate of South Goa, Ajit Roy issued an order directing owners of hotels, guest houses and residential accommodation to "prohibit anyone to check in or stay without providing their photo identity proof."

The order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, directed, "Owners/Management of all hotels, lodging and boarding, private guest houses, paying guest accommodation, temporary residential accommodation of all religious bodies to prohibit any visitor/guest to check in without providing any photo identity proof such as Election Card, Driving License, Smart Card, Employment Card, Aadhar Card or any other duly issued by Government."

"No landlords/ tenants/owner/ person of any house/property which falls under the territorial jurisdiction of South Goa District, Goa shall let/sublet/rent out any accommodation to any person unless and until or he/she has furnished the particulars of the tenants to the Police In Charge of the concerned area," said the order.

The order further stated that owners of such accommodations will provide facilities for inspection of the record to Police authorities or any other authority authorized by the District Magistrate.

This order was issued with effect from May 21 and will remain in operation for a period of 60 days unless withdrawn earlier. (ANI)

