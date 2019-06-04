Representative Image
Representative Image

Don't let anyone stay, check in without providing ID proof: South Goa DM

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 20:25 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 3 (ANI): The District Magistrate of South Goa, Ajit Roy issued an order directing owners of hotels, guest houses and residential accommodation to "prohibit anyone to check in or stay without providing their photo identity proof."
The order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, directed, "Owners/Management of all hotels, lodging and boarding, private guest houses, paying guest accommodation, temporary residential accommodation of all religious bodies to prohibit any visitor/guest to check in without providing any photo identity proof such as Election Card, Driving License, Smart Card, Employment Card, Aadhar Card or any other duly issued by Government."
"No landlords/ tenants/owner/ person of any house/property which falls under the territorial jurisdiction of South Goa District, Goa shall let/sublet/rent out any accommodation to any person unless and until or he/she has furnished the particulars of the tenants to the Police In Charge of the concerned area," said the order.
The order further stated that owners of such accommodations will provide facilities for inspection of the record to Police authorities or any other authority authorized by the District Magistrate.
This order was issued with effect from May 21 and will remain in operation for a period of 60 days unless withdrawn earlier. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:21 IST

Bihar: Opposition ups ante amid reports of strained ties between BJP, JDU

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Reports of strained ties between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United (JDU) has raised the political temperature in Bihar with key opposition parties uniting in lashing out at the two parties.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

2 nabbed, 200 kg marijuana seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Hyderabad Task Force Police on Monday arrested two persons and seized from them 200 kilograms marijuana (ganja) in Chatrinaka, Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

Jagan Reddy directs officials to prioritise Polavaram project completion

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to give top priority to the completion of the Polavaram project.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

VHP, saints meet over Ram Temple, say will pressurize govt

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Following a meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders with saints over the Ram Temple issue, Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday said they will pressurise the government for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, 18-year-old electrocuted

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): As heavy rain accompanied by hail storm and gusty winds lashed parts of Hyderabad city, an 18-year-old boy was electrocuted supposedly after his umbrella came in contact with an electric pole.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Moradabad students invent 'sandal-drone' security system for women

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Keeping in mind the safety of women, students of an engineering college in Moradabad claim to have invented a sandal-drone security system equipped with GPS.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:52 IST

Hyderabad: Sale of vermicelli skyrockets ahead of Eid

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With Eid around the corner, sale of vermicelli has shot up significantly in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

MP: With Bhojtal on the verge of drying up, mayor demands all-party meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With the water level in city's Bhojtal inching closer to dead storage level, city Mayor Anand Sharma has demanded an all-party meeting to be convened over the looming water crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for setting wife on fire

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a businessman accused of setting his wife on fire after a heated argument.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

Vadodara: 18 specially-abled couples tie the knot in mass wedding

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): Eighteen specially-abled couples tied the knot here on Monday in a grand mass wedding ceremony organised by private individuals with the support of city residents.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

MP: Information Commissioner serves notice to Satna police on...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Taking strict cognisance of Satna police's failure to provide details of no-parking challans issued in the past, Madhya Pradesh Information Commissioner Rahul Singh on Monday issued a notice to the former officials of the department regarding discrepancie

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:09 IST

Faced with acute shortage, Bhilwara residents lock water...

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Faced with acute water shortage and an unstable supply of drinking water, residents of Parasrampura village in Hurda panchayat are keeping their water containers locked to prevent theft of drinking water.

Read More
iocl