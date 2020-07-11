Don't let same things happen to you like Nawabs in history: BJP leader to KCR over temple demolition at secretariat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raja Singh on Friday demanded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to take strict action against those involved in the demolition of a temple at the secretariat.

Warning the Chief Minister against the demolition of the temple, he said, "Do not let the same things happen to you what happened to Nawabs in history."

"I demand the Chief Minister to take stringent action against those involved in the demolition of a temple at the secretariat. The demolition of the secretariat is monitored by the chief secretary for the construction of new secretariat. The ancient temple was demolished. It's a temple that was constructed during Nawab's period. I am asking why do you (CM) have to demolish such an old temple which was not creating any disturbance?" said Singh.

Cornering Rao for his recent statement, the BJP leader said: "The new layout secretariat represents a Haj house. In a recent statement, he (Rao) said that the demolition of the temple was done by mistake but will be reconstructed again with public funds. We clearly know that you will use public funds for your benefits but doing this kind of thing is not appropriate."

"We all have now realised that you are trying to be the 8th Nawab by constructing a new secretariat but doing such things might cost you more," he added. (ANI)

