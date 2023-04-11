"Don't mess around with my authority": SC to lawyer

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): "Don't mess around with my authority," said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday to a lawyer who was trying to mention a matter to get an early date of hearing.

The counsel mentioned the matter for an early listing of his case, but the CJI said, "The matter is already listed for hearing on April 17."

The counsel then sought to mention the case before another bench. To which the CJI asked the counsel, "Your date is 17th, you want to mention it before another bench to get a date of 14th?"

The counsel then told the bench that a similar matter was taken up on Monday by the court and some fresh matters were also mentioned.

"If it is listed for 17th it will come on 17th. Don't mess around with my authority," said the CJI.

The CJI further told him, "Do not play these tricks with me. You can't mention it here and then elsewhere for an earlier date."

Earlier in March, there was a heated exchange of words as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud lost his calm at the Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh while hearing a land allotment matter relating to lawyers' chambers.



An exchange of words was witnessed when the SCBA President stressed for listing a matter before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

SCBA President Vikas Singh apprised the court that they are struggling to get the matter listed for the last six months.

When the SCBA President urged for listing the matter, he also said that they have to take it to the judge's residence if the matter did not get listed.

CJI Chandrachud lost his temper and asked the senior lawyer, "Is this the way to behave?"

"I will not be cowered down by you," CJI DY Chandrachud said adding that he has been in this profession for 22 years and never allowed himself to be browbeaten by a member of the Bar, litigant or anyone else and will not let that happen in the last two years of his profession.

SCBA President also refused to maintain silence. Thereafter, the court said that it will list the matter on March 17 but not as item 1 in the cause list.

During the mentioning of cases, the SCBA president urged the court to list the matter early as the matter is not listed for six months. Senior Advocate said that the Appu Ghar land came under the Apex court premise on the petition by the SCBA but the Bar got only one block (ANI)

