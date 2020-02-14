Don't need memorial in Pulwama to remind us of our incompetence: CPM leader Mohammad Salim

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): CPI-M leader Mohammad Salim on Friday said that India does not need a memorial for the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama as it reminds "us of our incompetence on how 80kg of RDX" got into Jammu and Kashmir.

"We do not need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the 'most militarised zone on earth' and exploded in Pulwama. Justice for Pulwama Attack needs to be done," Mohammad Salim wrote on Twitter.



Commenting on the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet which was critical of the Centre, he said: "I welcome that people are allowing this question and are not deeming it as an anti-national. It is not about Rahul Gandhi's question or Mohammad Salim's -- the family of the martyrs wants to know, what happened and where we failed." (ANI)

