Don't only criticise police but also appreciate their works: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that one should criticise the police but must also appreciate their efforts in maintaining law and order.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once said that we all must understand the police are for our safety. So, one should not only criticise or target them. We must appreciate their work and the way they maintain law and order," he said.

Shah, who was addressing the 73rd Raising Day Parade of the Delhi Police at Kingsway Camp here, said the police force perform their duties keeping aside their religion and caste.

"Police work for maintaining peace and order irrespective of their religion or caste. They help the person who is in the need of their help. They are not enemies to anyone. They are peace friendly. We all must respect them."

Shah also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said: "It is a matter of pride that the Delhi Police was started by the Iron Man of India Sardar Patel himself. I am certain the Delhi Police provides inspiration to the entire organisation."

Apart from Shah, Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi also attended the 73rd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police. (ANI)