Don't panic, follow precautions: Jagan Reddy appeals to people on Covid-19

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister for Health, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Thursday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level meeting on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus and appealed people not to panic and follow precautionary measures.

It was also decided in the meeting that all places of mass gathering would remain closed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to media after the meeting, state Minister for Health, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said, the Chief Minister will also hold a video conference with all the District Collectors and monitor the situation from time to time.

The state has so far recorded only two cases that tested positive to covid-19.

The government has ordered the closing down of places of mass gathering including malls, cinema halls and places of worship that draw big congregations besides educational institutions till March 31. However, the rituals can continue in the holy places and the restriction does not apply to small temples, mosques and churches.

In addition to these, bars and restaurants were told to maintain a distance of one metre between each table and for public transport officials were asked to avoid overloading and control standing passengers in buses. Social functions, like marriages, can be postponed of held with minimum gathering.

All those who came from foreign countries were asked to stay isolated in their respective homes. We are also ready to take action against those who flout the rules.

As on March 19, a total of 883 passengers were identified for observation, out of which 607 are currently undergoing isolation and 254 have completed 28 days of isolation. In addition to these 22 more are under hospital observation.

He further stated that the state is well equipped to treat the cases of coronavirus and established testing laboratories in SVIMS Tirupati and GGH Vijayawada.

With the approval of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), screening and confirmatory tests are being done at SVIMS Tirupati. Proposals are also laid for Kakinada hospital for processing screening tests.

Dr M Harikrishna, Special Officer to Government said the public were instructed to stay at home and take precautionary measures. (ANI)

