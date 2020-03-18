Don't rush to J&K Bank branches for depositing electricity bills: Kargil ADC

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) on Wednesday issued a notice asking the general public not rush to J&K Bank branches for depositing electricity bills.

"Public may not rush to J&K bank branches for depositing electricity bills. Bills may be submitted when the situation gets normal. Power supply will not be disconnected for not depositing bills on the due date," the notice reads.

"The bills may be submitted as and when the situation gets normal in the district," noticed added.

Two more people on Wednesday were tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the cases of the deadly virus in the Union Territory to eight. (ANI)

