Don't see any trade deal with the US in near future, says RSS affiliate

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan while calling the US President Donald Trump an important ally of India claimed that the much-anticipated trade deal with the US may not see the light of the day even in near future.

Mahajan said there are so many unresolved issues with the US on the trade front that any trade agreement seems to be a remote possibility.

While welcoming Trump to India, SJM co-convenor said, "We welcome Trump in our country. I don't think there is going to be any trade deal per se as has been talked about in the past."

"There are so many issues regarding dairy, agriculture, medical equipment and IPR. There are previous concerns as well. For the past so many years these issues are pending and I don't think in the near future there can be any trade deal with the US," he added.

He stated that India had learnt to live without being beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences which is a unilateral and now reciprocal benefit scheme extended by the US to various countries.

"The US has got no legitimacy to discuss the GSP as it was a unilateral decision on concessions available to India and was withdrawn for India, " stated Mahajan.

Acknowledging that the US is vital to maintain a balance as China too is a strong player, Mahajan said that India is dictating terms from a strong position.

"We find that the US is saying that India is not falling in line with its line on the trade deals. There may be defence deals and the purchase of equipment is decided by the government on the basis of requirements. On trade deal part, from RCEP days to date, Indian govt is taking a tough stand," he added.

While President Trump has made a commitment to fight Islamic terrorism, India too is hopeful of containing terrorism. "India and the US have been a victim of terrorism. Coming together of both countries is bad news for terrorists and good new for peace lovers, " stated Mahajan. (ANI)

