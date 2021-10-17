Don't test our patience: BKU's Gurnam Singh to govt

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 17 (ANI): haryana">Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday warned the government not to test the patience of the protesting farmers at Delhi borders, adding that they have a limit to tolerate.

Speaking at the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rohtak, Chaduni said, "Tolerance has a limit....don't test our patience...however I want to say to our brothers that we should not opt for violence... The government still has time to solve this issue."



He said, "The government thinks that the farmers are scared of them and they move forward. We are not scared. The government must have seen the intensification of our protest on January 26 this year. But we want to maintain peace."

Attacking Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, "The day the chief minister asked BJP workers to form a group of volunteers to handle the protesting farmers, on the day itself there was a violent incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri."

He also appealed to the farmers not to take the law into their hands. Chaduni said, "We should not embrace violence. The protest should be non-violent." (ANI)

