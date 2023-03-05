"Don't their post hold importance..." Akhilesh Yadav questions UP govt over Deputy CMs' absence from state legislators' group photo

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the "absence" of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak in the photo session at the end of the Budget Session and asked if their posts hold any importance or they were deliberately left out.

Taking to Twitter, the former CM of Uttar Pradesh said, "The picture of the MLAs of the House, clicked without both the Deputy Chief Ministers is incomplete. We demand that an explanation for his absence should come from the government."





In his tweet, he also asked the government to come clean on whether the Deputy CMs were absent or were not called.

"Does the post of Deputy Chief Minister have any importance or not? Do they even count or not?" he asked further.

However, when reached for comment on Yadav's barb, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told ANI that he is unaware of the tweet. (ANI)

