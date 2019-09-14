Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh talking to ANI at Rajouri on Saturday
Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh talking to ANI at Rajouri on Saturday

Don't use citizens of PoK as 'cannon fodder': Northern Army Commander cautioned Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:13 IST

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Saturday cautioned Pakistan against using civilians of PoK as "cannon fodder".
"There have been efforts by Pakistan and lot of rhetoric is there from the past couple of days that they want to instigate the civilians, locals in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to come close to Line of Control (LoC) and even attempt to cross that. However, I would like to caution Pakistan not to use the civilians of PoK as cannon fodder because Indian Army is very clear, should there be any attempts at violating LoC they shall be responded to very effectively," Singh said.
He continued, "There will be casualties on other side and then the responsibility lies on Pakistan and its Army."
Singh said that Pakistan should keep a check on the activities of their civilians and ensure that they should not come close to the LoC.
"The situation along LOC is under our control. By our calibrated and proactive approach, we have been able to attain complete moral ascendency over the enemy but unfortunately Pakistan and its Army to cross the LOC and try to create a disturbance," he added.
Singh also said that the Indian Army has a very effective robust counter-terrorism grid which has been able to ensure stability in the hinterland.
"They are also carrying out ceasefire violations, all the infiltration attempts along LoC have been foiled by our multilayered dynamic counter-infiltration grid. We a have very effective robust counter-terrorism grid which has been able to ensure stability in the hinterland," he said.
The Northern Commander visited forward posts of LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.
Even since India announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu-Kashmir, Pakistan unsuccessfully trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue. India on its part has maintained that the issue is strictly internal to India. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:11 IST

Inflation under control, clear sign of revival of industrial...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of industrial production.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST

'Medi-city' to come up in Jammu and Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that scores of hospitals across the country were willing to invest in the "medi-city" for which the Central government has finalised land in both Jammu and Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:02 IST

MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures help to families of deceased...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday met the families of those who lost their lives in the boat capsize incident that took place on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:01 IST

It could create rift between people: Salman Khurshid criticizes...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Coming down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "only Hindi can unite the country" comment, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that the comment might create a rift between the people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:00 IST

Satej Patil appointed president of Kolhapur District Rural...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The Congress president on Saturday appointed Satej Patil as the president of Kolhapur District Rural Congress Committee.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:59 IST

Auction of PM Modi's gifts begins, proceeds to go to Namami Gange project

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The auction of gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last one year has begun today at the National Gallery of Modern Art and is scheduled to go on till October 3.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:55 IST

Odd-even scheme required to counter stubble burning in Delhi:...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena on Saturday said that it is imperative to implement the odd-even scheme in Delhi to counter stubble burning during the winter season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:53 IST

Gujarat: Group of lions walk into Junagarh city, sent back to...

Junagarh (Gujarat) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A pride of about seven lions was seen roaming around a city road in Junagadh, near Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:52 IST

Bihar: Man distributes flowers urging people to follow traffic rules

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In an attempt to spread awareness regarding the amended Motor Vehicle Act, a man distributed roses to people who were driving their respective vehicles without helmets or seat belts at the Kargil Chowk here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:51 IST

Saradha chit fund scam: Kolkata top cop does not turn up at CBI...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday in connection with multi-crore saradha chit fund scam, did not turn up at the agency's office on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:48 IST

Hindi is a language which takes everyone along: Randeep Singh Surjewala

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Hindi is a language which takes everyone along.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:45 IST

UP: Lohia Trust bungalow vacated by State Property Department

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In a major setback for former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, the State Property Department vacated the Lohia Trust bungalow on Vikramaditya Marg here, as per a government source.

Read More
iocl