Thierry Mariani addressing the press conference in Srinagar (Photo/ANI)
Thierry Mariani addressing the press conference in Srinagar (Photo/ANI)

Don't want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan, say members of EU delegation after visiting J-K

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:58 IST

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The delegation members of European Parliament on Wednesday objected to the "wrong presentation" of their visit by some of the media outlets and said that the main motive of their visit was to have information about the situation.
One of the members, Thierry Mariani said he has been to India several times before.
"I am not here to interfere in Indian politics," he said while adding that the purpose was to have information about the situation.
Stressing that terrorism is now a world problem, Mariani said he did not want Kashmir to become a "second Afghanistan."
He also said they had a discussion with a civil society where their members talked of being Indian citizens and having a development like in other parts of India.
While addressing a press conference with other delegation members, Henri Maloose from France said, "Some Indian channels have given the wrong presentation of our visit."
Henri while acknowledging that they have been presented as "fascist, Islamaphobe, racist" and said that this is "absolutely not the case."
We know that this region is unfortunately under the threat, he said recalling that yesterday itself, five innocent workers were killed.
The member while thanking the Indian government for helping organise the visit also said that it is totally independent.
The members had visited Kashmir yesterday where they met the members of civil society and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:18 IST

BJP condemns YSRCP's move to repaint govt buildings with colour...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP unit has objected YSRCP's move to paint all village secretariat buildings across the state with a colour pattern that resembles party's flag colour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:12 IST

NCP leader Praful Patel rules out possibility of giving support...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of giving support to either BJP or Shiv Sena in the state and asserted that a tussle between the two parties over the government formation is just a "show off".

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:05 IST

J-K: Civilian killed, 7 others injured in ceasefire violation by Pak army

Kumkari (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): One civilian was killed while seven others were injured in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Thaligaon village of Kumkari sector along the Line of Control here on Wednesday, army sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:02 IST

N Chandrababu Naidu attacks YSRCP govt for replacing tricolour...

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday lashed out at YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for replacing the national flag tricolour pattern on a government building with YSRCP colours here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:42 IST

WCD Ministry initiates consultation to discuss uniform age for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The central government on Wednesday told Delhi High Court that the Ministry of Women and Child Development has initiated the consultation process with stakeholders to discuss the uniform age for marriage for both men and women.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:09 IST

CISF welcomes 'newest, highly trained' K9 member in canine squad...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday welcomed its "newest and highly trained" K9 member in the canine squad at CISF unit, Aviation Security Group (ASG) Hyderabad Airport.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:08 IST

Malegaon 2008 blast accused Samir Kulkarni provided armed guard...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): One of the accused in the Malegaon 2008 blast case, Samir Kulkarni, has been provided with an armed guard for protection by the Maharashtra government from Wednesday at his residence in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:05 IST

MP: Scuffle breaks out between customers, staff at Bhopal restaurant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A heated scuffle broke out between customers and staff at a restaurant in Bhopal, allegedly after customers complained of poor quality food at the restaurant.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:57 IST

Bihar authorities find unique way to prevent cops from lying to take offs

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Bihar authorities have found a unique way to stop police officials from taking leaves in a casual manner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:54 IST

UP: 3 dead and 5 injured as roadways bus collides with trailer

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Three people died and five sustained injuries when a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a stationary trailer here on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:47 IST

Before retirement, CJI Gogoi set to deliver important verdicts...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): With just a few days remaining in the retirement of Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, there are many important judgements to be delivered including political sensitive cases like Ayodhya land dispute and Rafale cases.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:33 IST

MP: Four women dead and 20 injured in road accident in Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Four women lost their lives and 20 persons sustained injuries in a road accident here in the wee hours of Wednesday at around 1.30 am.

Read More
iocl