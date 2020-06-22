Don't want to be a minister in cabinet, rather be CM from North Karnataka: BJP's Umesh Katti

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): Eight times MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Umesh Katti on Monday said in Belagavi that he does not want to become a minister in the present government, instead, he wants to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka from North Karnataka region.



"I have no desire to become a minister. I have been elected to the Karnataka assembly eight times. I am capable to hold the helm of affairs of the state," said Katti.

Former minister Hukkari MLA Umesh Katti has expressed his desire to become the chief minister again after he wasn't included in the cabinet of Yediyurappa even after several attempts.

Umash Katti was addressing a gathering at food kit distribution event organised in Belagavi.

Umesh katti, Murugesh Nirani, Ramesh Katti, Basvanagowda Patil Yatnal, CP Yogishwar, Rajugowda and many others held secret meeting against Yediyurappa leadership in unknown locations multiple times.

CP Yogishwar, Ramesh Katti wanted to be minister through Legislative council, but high command did not consider their names which made umesh Katti angry once again on BJP govt in state.

Umesh Katti was holding words for many days to wait for Rajya Sabha in which he was expecting his brother Ramesh katti's name in the Rajya Sabha list. But BJP high command didn't consider his name even after Umesh Katti lobby.

Now once again Umesh Katti has given hint that he wants to become CM of the State and not a minister in Yediyurappa cabinet. (ANI)

