'Don't want to investigate such matter', Julio Ribeiro refuses to probe Param Bir's claims

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro on Sunday rejected NCP chief Sharad Pawar's suggestion that he should probe ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's claims that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked suspended police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

Speaking to ANI, Ribeiro said, "I will not investigate this matter, nobody has asked me, he (Sharad Pawar) has just given a suggestion and I am not in any position because I am 92 years of age and I don't have that much energy and even though I could, I would not have investigated this matter, because it is a very low-level politics been played."

Ribeiro also said that when Param Bir Singh came to know about such things he should have gone to the ministers and have told him that this is not our job. If he has said this ( claims) or wrote any letter to Chief Minister or to anyone but now after his transfer, any such letters will not be of any use.



When asked Ribeiro about what does he think about the allegations made by Param Bir Singh being baseless? He replied, "No, I don't believe any of these officers and neither do I believe such politicians, they are in a habit of telling lies."

Earlier in the day, Pawar told reporters in Delhi that he would suggest Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to seek Ribeiro's help to investigate the claims made by Singh.

Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by Param Bir Singh. (ANI)

