Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid Shah speaking to reporters on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid Shah speaking to reporters on Friday.

Door step food grain delivery in Valley : Dy Commissioner Srinagar

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:39 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Amid restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid Shah on Friday said the administration has opened food grains outlets at the village level for door-step delivery while adding that more than 300 booths will be opened to facilitate people to communicate.
"There is no dearth of food stock. For August, food grains have already been distributed. We have opened outlets of food and supplies in almost all the district. Petrol pumps have been replenished. From Friday, the different department will deliver on wheels because people cannot come out immediately," Shah told reporters here at a press conference.
"We have opened outlets which are at the village level for the people. We are facilitating them to take food grains," he said.
The deputy commissioner said that the administration has made preparation for people on the occasion of Bakrid.
Within three days, 2.5 lakh sheep have brought here on the occasion of Eid. We have opened nine outlets where they can purchase goats and sheep for Kurbani," he said.
Shah informed that more than 300 booths will be opened very shortly so that people can communicate with each other.
Speaking of medical services in the Valley, Shah said: "Medical services are running perfectly in the Valley. We ensured that every hospitals and PACs are opened. Doctors are available there and the ambulances are properly plying. Stocks of medicines are being reviewed every day and stocks are replenished."
An official, in the press conference, said that the teams in different cities are constantly in touch and helping students from Jammu and Kashmir.
"The government had appointed officials to liaison with our students who are outside the state. They are looking after their issues including travel to and fro and safety and security concerns. Officials in Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Chennai are in constant touch with the district administrations, college authorities and institutes. They have spoken to 500 people," he said.
"We are trying to fulfil the requirements of the students. Many students are not able to come back here, so in 10-12 places, we have organised Eid functions through district administrations and colleges by the Jammu and Kashmir government. The event will continue till next four day," he added.
Earlier, the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which converts Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 05:01 IST

Jharkhand Cong chief Ajoy Kumar resigns

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The string of resignations continues within the Congress as Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President, Ajoy Kumar has tendered his resignation from the post.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:56 IST

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Air India on Friday introduced a 'Discover India' scheme valid for sale and travel up to March 31, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:40 IST

Telangana govt orders 14 non-life convicts to be freed

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Telangana government has issued orders to release 14 non-life convicts from jails across the state in the view of 150th birthday celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:06 IST

Hyderabad man goes missing in Dubai, kin seeks MEA help

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A Hyderabad man has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to help him find his brother, who according to him went missing in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 03:38 IST

2 NRI businessmen donate Rs 14 cr to Tirumala temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Two US-based NRI businessmen on Friday donated Rs 14 crores to the famed hill shrine of Lord Balaji here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:42 IST

Hyderabad Traffic Police create 6 km green corridor to transport...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday created a green corridor to facilitate the transportation of a live heart here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:42 IST

K'taka: 24-yr-old woman goes missing from Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman from Puttur went missing from Netravathi bridge here on Friday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:40 IST

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maha, K'taka, Kerala...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Around 6,000 people have been rescued and more than 15,000 have been evacuated from flood-affected areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Northern Kerala and Tamil Nadu till Friday, Indian Army said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:03 IST

Assam State Zoo acquires 2 Asiatic lions from Gujarat

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Assam State Zoo recently acquired a pair of Asiatic lions from the Sukkerbhag Zoo in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:00 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Guv orders transfer and posting of 15 IFS, 10...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday ordered transfer and posting of 14 IAS and 8 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:41 IST

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former J-K MLA Rashid Engineer

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA, Rashid Engineer has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror-funding case, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:35 IST

Telangana: 4 districts receives deficit rainfall

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): While Telangana witnessed above normal rainfall this monsoon, four districts of the state including Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Khammam and Jogulamba Gadwal have registered a deficit rainfall according to the weather department.

Read More
iocl