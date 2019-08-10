Door step food grain delivery in Valley : Dy Commissioner Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Amid restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid Shah on Friday said the administration has opened food grains outlets at the village level for door-step delivery while adding that more than 300 booths will be opened to facilitate people to communicate.

"There is no dearth of food stock. For August, food grains have already been distributed. We have opened outlets of food and supplies in almost all the district. Petrol pumps have been replenished. From Friday, the different department will deliver on wheels because people cannot come out immediately," Shah told reporters here at a press conference.

"We have opened outlets which are at the village level for the people. We are facilitating them to take food grains," he said.

The deputy commissioner said that the administration has made preparation for people on the occasion of Bakrid.

Within three days, 2.5 lakh sheep have brought here on the occasion of Eid. We have opened nine outlets where they can purchase goats and sheep for Kurbani," he said.

Shah informed that more than 300 booths will be opened very shortly so that people can communicate with each other.

Speaking of medical services in the Valley, Shah said: "Medical services are running perfectly in the Valley. We ensured that every hospitals and PACs are opened. Doctors are available there and the ambulances are properly plying. Stocks of medicines are being reviewed every day and stocks are replenished."

An official, in the press conference, said that the teams in different cities are constantly in touch and helping students from Jammu and Kashmir.

"The government had appointed officials to liaison with our students who are outside the state. They are looking after their issues including travel to and fro and safety and security concerns. Officials in Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Chennai are in constant touch with the district administrations, college authorities and institutes. They have spoken to 500 people," he said.

"We are trying to fulfil the requirements of the students. Many students are not able to come back here, so in 10-12 places, we have organised Eid functions through district administrations and colleges by the Jammu and Kashmir government. The event will continue till next four day," he added.

Earlier, the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which converts Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

