Door-to-door COVID-19 screening in affected district led to more cases: Mangal Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 30 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday said that the state health department conducted a door-to-door drive to screen people for coronavirus which led to the identification of more cases in those districts that reported relatively higher number of COVID-19 cases.

"Bihar Health Department conducted a door-to-door drive to screen people for COVID-19 in some districts that reported relatively higher number of cases. The door-to-door screening led to identification of more cases in those districts, Pandey told ANI.

On April 29, Pandey said that a door-to-door drive to screen people for COVID-19, which has already been completed in seven districts, will commence on May 1 across the state.

Speaking to ANI Pandey said, "A door-to-door drive will be conducted to screen people for

COVID-19 in all districts of Bihar, starting May 1. The door-to-door screening has already been completed in seven districts of the State." (ANI)

