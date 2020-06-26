Door-to-door health survey in Delhi to be completed by June 30: MHA

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Union Home Ministry on Friday said that door-to- door health survey in Delhi will be completed by June 30.

In a series of tweets, Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned about the meetings done earlier to combat COVID-19 in the national capital.

"On 25 June, Union Home Secretary reviewed implementation of various decisions on COVID in Delhi which were taken on 21 June in a meeting chaired by HM @AmitShah. Member Niti Aayog, Director AIIMS, DG ICMR along with Delhi's Chief Secretary and Health Secretary attended the meeting," tweeted Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.

"In the meeting, it was clearly noted that decisions were being implemented in a smooth and timely manner and a COVID response plan was finalised for Delhi. District level teams for COVID related tasks were also constituted," read the subsequent tweet.

"It was also informed in the meeting that the re-drawing of containment zones including all clusters of COVID outbreak in Delhi would be completed by June 26 as per the timeline fixed by HM, Shri @AmitShah. Completion of door to door health survey would also be done by June 30," tweeted the spokesperson.

The serological survey in Delhi will begin from June 27, it said.

"As per the directives of HM @AmitShah, discussion was done on the serological survey in Delhi, which will be carried out jointly by NCDC and Delhi Government. Survey will begin from June 27, training of all the concerned survey teams was completed yesterday," read another tweet from Home Ministry.

"HM @AmitShah also approved the combined use of Aarogya Setu & Itihaas apps as strong predictive tools for future detection of COVID outbreaks in population clusters. Training on combined use of apps was imparted by NCDC trainers to the district teams of the Delhi Govt yesterday," tweeted MHA spokesperson.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 73,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi including 26,586 active, 44765 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 2429 deaths. (ANI)

