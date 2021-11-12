Door-to-door vaccination policy formulated by Centre implemented by states, Delhi govt tells HC

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Delhi Government told the High Court on Friday that the policy related to door-to-door vaccination has already been formulated by the Centre and implemented by the States. The submission came during the hearing of a petition of an 84 years old woman seeking door-to-door vaccination for super-senior and bed-ridden citizens.

Advocate Manan Aggarwal argued that in several states the door-to-door policy has been started but there is no official statement from Delhi Government in this regard and the petitioner has still not been vaccinated.

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Friday adjourned the matter for January 12, 2022 and granted time to Delhi Government to file an affidavit in this regard.



The petitioner recently moved the Delhi High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre and Delhi Government to introduce a helpline number for registration of covid-19 vaccine and a policy on an urgent basis for door to door covid-19 vaccination for super senior and bed-ridden citizens in Delhi.

Dhiraj Aggarwal, an octogenarian through her petition stated that super senior and bedridden citizens are unable to go physically to the vaccination centres to get themselves vaccinated thus becoming vulnerable to the Covid-19 virus.

The petitioner stated that, if she goes to the vaccine centre she can be exposed to the COVID-19 virus which will be life-threatening at her age. The petitioner is also suffering from arthritis and is mostly bed-ridden and for her to get up and go to a vaccination centre and wait for her turn to get the vaccine is not possible and due to her condition, she could not get any shot of the Covid-19 vaccine till date.

The petitioner further stated that many of the fellow super senior and bed-ridden citizens do not have the facility of personal transport or do not even have a family thus making it difficult for them to get registered on the Co-WIN Application and go to the vaccination centres to get themselves vaccinated.

Many countries like Singapore, Australia already have a system in place to vaccinate old and bed-ridden citizens at their homes by sending a team comprising a doctor and a nurse at home to administer the vaccine shot. The respondents must introduce a helpline number for registration of COVID-19 vaccine and a policy on an urgent basis for door to door COVID-19 vaccination for super senior and bedridden citizens in Delhi, the plea stated. (ANI)

