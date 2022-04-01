Doors of Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib to open for devotees from 22nd May

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 1 (ANI): The doors of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will open for its devotees on 22 May 2022, announced the Gurudwara management.

"The doors of Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib will open for devotees on 22nd May at 10.30 AM, and for that, all the maintenance works are being done by the trust," said Narinderjit Singh Bindra, vice-chairman, Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust.



"The Indian Army will begin removing snow from in and around the Gurudwara from the second week of April," he added.

According to the Trust's management, earlier in 2021, the yatra began on 18 September with the consideration of coronavirus pandemic guidelines which stated that only 1,000 doubly vaccinated devotees, with a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, were allowed to visit the gurudwara in a day.

This Gurudwara is one of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites.

Hemkunt Sahib (also known as Hemkund Sahib) is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer. The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh had meditated at the site. (ANI)