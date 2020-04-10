Doorstep delivery being ensured in COVID-19 hotspot areas in UP, says Additional Chief Secretary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Doorstep delivery of essential items is being ensured to people in COVID-19 hotspot areas in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Friday.

"The hotspot areas in 15 districts have a population of 5.31 lakh. Doorstep delivery is ensured there. Food packets are also being provided there," Awasthi said at an press conference here.

On April 8, 15 districts which have six or more cases of coronavirus will be sealed.

"There are 22 such hotspots in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 12 in Kanpur, 4 in Varanasi, 3 in Shamli, 7 in Meerut, 1 in Bareilly, 3 in Bulandshahr, 3 in Basti, 3 in Firozabad, 4 in Saharanpur, 4 in Maharajganj, 1 in Sitapur and 8 big plus 4 small hotspots in Lucknow. With public support we will implement lockdown very strictly in these areas," Awasthi had said.

The secretary said that the Uttar Pradesh government will soon allow people from abroad to donate money in UP Covid Care Fund.

He said that fruits and vegetables are being sold through 42,347 mobile vans in the state. He said that ration has been distributed to 2.75 crore people who have cards.

The secretary said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the lockdown situation in the state.

Awasthi said 1.39 crore vehicles were checked and 20,277 vehicles were seized during the lockdown. "31 lakh challans have been made and Rs 5.87 crore challan money has been collected," he added.

According to the state Health Department, there are a total of 431 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 32 have been cured/discharged while four others died. (ANI)

