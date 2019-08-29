DoT announces two additional frequencies for running community radio stations

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Department of Telecommunications on Thursday announced to dedicate two additional frequencies for running Community Radio Stations, said Amit Khare, Secretary, (I&B).

Delivering the Valedictory address at the culmination of the 7th National Community Radio Sammelan, Khare informed that the Department of Telecommunications has agreed to dedicate two additional frequencies viz. 89.6 and 90.0 MHz for running Community Radio Stations.

"On the lines of a recent hike in advertisement rates for print and electronic media, the advertisement rates for Community Radio will be revised by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication within two months," said Khare during the event.

"A Community Radio Cell will be set up in the Ministry, for grievance redressal and collating actionable suggestions received from stakeholders. The Media and Communication Plan of all Ministries of the Government must include Community Radio to leverage their deeper ground level penetration," Khare added.

Khare further announced that the compendium of all the programmes running on Community Radio Stations all across the country released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on the second day of the Sammelan will be distributed to all District Collectors to sensitize them for utilization of Communication Radio in their local communication endeavours.

"The National Sammelan would now be held annually, along with Regional Sammelans which will be held in different corners of the country," said Kare.

Stating that the Ministry aims to set up at least one Community Radio Station in each district, Khare expressed hope of spreading Community Radio Movement in the country.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of (I&B) said that the development of a vibrant culture of Community Radio will help in greater information dissemination at the grass-root level, which will result in further empowerment of people. (ANI)

