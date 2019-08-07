DOTS clinic inaugurated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A Directly Observed Treatment Short Course (DOTS) clinic was inaugurated by Ashok Chandra, chairman at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Our hospital is always at the forefront of partnering with the government's various health initiatives. I am sure that this DOTS clinic will help in government's effort to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025" Chandra said at the inaugural function.

Dr DS Rana, Chairman of the Board of Management in the hospital said, "In an effort to systematically engage with the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) through a public-private partnership, this DOTS clinic will help in providing treatment under one roof for patients suffering from all forms of Tuberculosis coming to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital."

Under this Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the hospital will provide infrastructure and trained manpower. Medicines and investigations will be provided free of cost under the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNTCP).

"In addition to this, all patients undergoing treatment at this DOTS clinic will get Rs. 500 per month directly in their accounts for improved nutrition under Nikshay Poshan Yojana of the government," Rana added. (ANI)

