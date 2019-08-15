Double-decker train between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to become operational soon

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): With an aim to serve the increasing number of commuters on the Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada route, a special double-decker train will become soon become operational later this month.

Announced in 2016, UDAY Express aims to provide travellers with a comfortable train travel experience.

The train would comprise of nine double-deckers coaches and two power cars. It will have the seating capacity of 120 seats per coach.

The express on its route will make a stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajamahendravaram, and Eluru railway stations. It will run five days a week; Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

From Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, UDAY Express will take total 5 hours 30 minutes and on the return journey from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, the double-decker train will take 5 hours and 25 minutes.

The cavalcade will be equipped with WiFi, LCD screens, modular bio-toilets and attractive interiors.

Earlier today, the Waltair railway officials conducted a trial run of the train. Notably, the rate of the ticket is not known yet. (ANI)