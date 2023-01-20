Double-engine govt committed to welfare of armed forces: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ghazipur/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the BJP's double-engine government was committed to the welfare of armed forces personnel.

"The slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party is 'Nation First' and the motto of every soldier is 'Country First'," Adityanath said while addressing a felicitation ceremony for ex-Servicemen in Ghazipur in presence of the party's national president JP Nadda.

As per an official party statement, the UP CM assured the armed forces personnel that his government was working along with the Centre to promote their interests and was committed to standing with them at every level.



The chief minister said like the BJP, which is the biggest political party in the world, the Ghazipur district of UP sends the maximum number of jawans to the Army, Paramilitary forces, and the police, the statement added.

"The demand of ex-Servicemen since independence was 'One Rank One Pension'. The decision on its implementation was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The state government is also making sincere efforts to connect ex-Servicemen with government services," Adityanath said.

"Ghazipur is fortunate to have Paramveer Chakra winner Veer Abdul Hameed as a son of the soil and the Gahmar village in this district has the distinction of sending a significant number of youth to the armed forces," the UP CM added.

Apart from BJP national president JP Nadda, Union minister Annapurna Devi, BJP state president Bhupendra Chowdhary, regional president Mahesh Srivastava, Kashi region in-charge Subrat Pathak, MLC Vishal Singh Chanchal, Colonel (retd.) Ranjit Upadhyay, and Subedar (retd.) Major Markandeya Singh were also present at the event. (ANI).

