Double-engine govt taking UP forward at bullet train's speed: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday lauded Uttar Pradesh's Global Investors Summit and said that it is being discussed worldwide while also adding that the double-engine government is taking the state forward at the speed of a bullet train.

Addressing the session on 'Uttar Pradesh in Modernization of Rail and Road', the Union Minister said, "UP has an important contribution to India's growth. This is the reason why important G-20 programs are being organized in Uttar Pradesh. We have to present UP as a model in front of the world."

He said that before 2014, when the rail budget used to come, Rs 1000-1100 crores were allocated to UP.

"In this budget, the Modi government has increased the share of UP by 16 times," he said.

On the third day of the Global Investors Summit (GIS-23), a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of Rs 17,507 crore was exchanged between the Railways and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for rail infrastructure and network development in UP.

The Union Minister said that 150 stations in Uttar Pradesh are being made world-class under the Amrit Bharat Mission.

"One station, one product scheme has been started for people working in art and craft. Due to this, the income of the people associated with this sector has increased. Also, these products have become global from local," he said.

Inviting investors, Vaishnaw stated that they should join the railways and set up their projects in Uttar Pradesh without hesitation in order to make their investment profitable.

"Railways will fully cooperate with you in this," he said.

Addressing the session, Uttar Pradesh's Public Works Department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasad said that without rail and road, we will not be able to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a network of expressways and roads is being laid in the state. Work is underway on the 560-km Ganga Expressway. Work on 59 Railway Overbridges (ROBs) has been completed in the state. Along with this, 250 ROBs have been identified, on which work will start soon," he said.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Works Department (PWD) Brijesh Singh said that there are four standards of the prosperity of a country and state.

"First, there is the air network, second, the best rail network, third, good roads and fourth, the water route system. Uttar Pradesh is living up to all these four parameters. UP is creating new paradigms of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

He said that these three days of the Global Investors Summit are going to bring a revolution in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

"In front of investors, he presented the image of the new Uttar Pradesh and stated that it is the responsibility of the Uttar Pradesh government to protect investment in the state. We are supporting the investors in every way," the Minister said. (ANI)