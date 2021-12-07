Double engine govts working with double speed for UP's development: PM Modi

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh were like "double engines, working with double speed" for development.

The Prime Minister said that when work is done with a good intention, even disasters do not become a hindrance.

"I had come here 5 years ago to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS and a fertilizer factory. You have given me the privilege of launching these two together today. The Regional Medical Research Center of ICMR has also got its new building today. I congratulate the people of Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi said.

"When there is a government of double engines, then work with double speed is also done. When work is done with a good intention, even disasters do not become a hindrance. When there is a government that cares about the poor-exploited-disadvantaged, it also works hard, also shows results by bringing them," he said.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 9600 crores on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

Earlier today, PM Modi watched an exhibition of the development projects in Gorakhpur. PM Modi inaugurated the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant, AIIMS Gorakhpur and ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur. (ANI)