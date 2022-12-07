Double engine: MCD Bhi AAP Ki

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have suggested that people are more inclined towards having a double-engine government which binds the ruling party to fulfil their electoral promises.

The high-stakes battle for control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation has ended with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body polls, uprooting 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the Delhi State Election Commission announced the final results today, AAP won 134 wards while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents.

BJP has been using the metaphor of a double-engine government for delivering good governance and this time the people have chosen Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, the ruling party in the state to control the civic body to resolve the local civic issues.

People have raised demands relating to unsanitary conditions, stray animals, unmaintained parks, landfills, waterlogging, garbage mismanagement which come under the municipality.

Aam Aadmi Party, which has been credited for dislodging the 15-year rule of Congress victory, today uprooted 15-year old rule of BJP in civic body.



Arvind Kejriwal vowed to improve civic amenities in the national capital, and sought the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve that.

AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday thanked the people for AAP's victory in the MCD polls and sought the cooperation of the BJP and the Congress as well as the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve civic amenities in the national capital.

Kejriwal batted for positive politics in the country to ensure that India becomes number one country in the world.

"We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need cooperation of all, including the BJP and Congress. We need cooperation of all, especially the help and blessings of the Centre and the prime minister to do so," Kejriwal said in his victory speech at AAP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg.

Tall leaders of the party including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia took on the BJP over a number of issues and highlighted the MCD's failure in keeping the city clean, while also accusing it of indulging in corruption.

However, as the AAP manages to dethrone the BJP from power in the civic body, the deadlock between the Delhi government and the MCD is expected to melt down.

BJP and AAP left no stone unturned during the campaign as both the parties levelled accusations and counter-accusations at each other on various issues besides BJP deploying union ministers and chief ministers too for campaigning. (ANI)

