Double murder accused commits suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): A man who was accused in a double murder case has committed suicide at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The incident took place two days after the man had allegedly killed his two sisters.

According to the police, a man has committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. He was arrested in January 2019 on charges of murdering his wife and was out on bail. He had allegedly attacked four of his family members, killing two of his sisters and seriously injuring the other two at Chandrayangutta here on Monday evening.

MA Rasheed, Assitant Commissioner of Police Falaknuma said, "Ahmed Bin Salam, (25) who was accused in a double murder case has today committed suicide. Last Monday, Salam has brutally killed his two sisters Razia Begum (35), Zakira Begum (45) and the accused also attacked his younger sister and brother-in-law on the same day and fled away."

"On Wednesday, he was found hanging in his residence in the limits of Chandrayangutta police station," he added. (ANI)