Double murder case: Delhi Police look for 5 suspects

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police probing the murder of two women, who were found dead inside their employer's house in Jangpura Exten Jangpura area of the national capital are looking for five suspects seen in the CCTV footage, the officials said on Tuesday.

The police said that the face of the accused persons are not visible in the CCTV footage as all of them were wearing masks and hoodies.

According to the police, the suspect entered the house around 1 am and left around 4 am. One of the guards deployed at a gate did see the masked men leaving.

The suspected persons were present in the house for about three hours with the maids. The hands and legs of the deceased were tied up by the assailants while foam was coming out of their mouths.



The police further said that some valuable items like money and jewellery is missing from the house.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the evidence of eating snacks inside the house has also been found, due to which it seems that the deceased given something in it. However, the investigating is underway," the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Esha Pandey said that no sexual assault has come in the post-mortem of both the women. The entry of the accused into the house is friendly.

"Even after seeing the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas, no vehicle or any such thing related to the accused has been found, so that they can be identified," the police added.

The bodies of both the two women were recovered by the police on Monday from a house in the Jangpura area. Both the maids were from West Bengal. (ANI)

