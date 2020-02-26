Doval visits northeast Delhi, says situation in control

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, after visiting the violence-affected areas of northeast delhi, on Wednesday assured that the situation is completely under control.

"Situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police are doing its work," the NSA told reporters here.

Violence ripped through parts of northeast Delhi on Monday after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it clashed with each other, leading to arson and vandalism in the area.

The clashes fanned out to Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi until Tuesday in which at least 20 persons, including a police head constable, died and over 200 got injured.

Doval has been tasked with containing the violence, and will apprise the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) of the situation in Delhi. (ANI)