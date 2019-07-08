Downfall of K'taka coalition govt predicted when it was formed: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 08 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Monday said that the downfall of Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka was predicted 13-months back, the day it was formed in the state.

"It's very clear that Karnataka coalition government will fall. Kumaraswamy-led government coming to power was unnatural. When this government was formed, its fall was already predicted. A political turmoil is going on in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah wanted to be the Chief Minister again with the backing of Kumaraswamy. Non-BJP governments will not exist for long in the country," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece Saamana.

The coalition government in the state is faced with a serious crisis after the resignation of 11 Congress MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on July 6.

The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, which is eight short of the half-way mark of 113 for a majority.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has returned from the US after cutting short his visit, held a meeting with JDS MLAs and Congress party leaders on Sunday.

Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from the government last week.

The MLAs who resigned from the Assembly on Saturday include BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, Ramalinga Reddy and Pratap Gowda Patil. The dissident MLAs are staying at a hotel in Mumbai. (ANI)

