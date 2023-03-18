DPIIT organizes PM Gati Shakti regional workshop in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 17 (ANI): PM Gati Shakti Regional Workshop is being organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday and Saturday.

According to the statement from the government, the workshop will discuss the roadmap for the adoption of PM Gati Shakti for planning at the district level.

These workshops are a part of the five series of Regional Workshops being organised by the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in five zones across the country.

"These workshops will bring all stakeholders of the PM Gati Shakti NMP together for extensive deliberations and result in an exchange of information between States and Central Ministries/Departments," read a statement.

It informed that on Day 1, there will be discussions amongst infrastructure, economic and social sector Ministries/Departments at the Centre and State levels and a demonstration of the adoption of PM Gati Shakti with a holistic approach and best practices by States/UTs.



On Day 2, there will be a presentation on the salient features of the National Logistics Policy, monitoring of State Logistics Policies and drawing an understanding of States logistics Policy for creating sustainable cities.

"The purpose of the regional workshops is to provide more vigour and build synergy with all the stakeholders of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. This helps in integrated planning, sensitizing and capacity building of State officials to mainstream usage of the State Master Plan for planning, implementation and monitoring of infrastructure and social sector projects," it added.

"This will also ensure that there is an enhanced outreach & usage for the planning of PM Gati Shakti NMP, institute a mechanism for Quality Improvement Plan (QIP), identify gaps and develop tools for increased connectivity to economic nodes and clusters, identify common challenges and issues in adoption and implementation of PM Gati Shakti NMP, and discuss a roadmap for adoption of PM Gati Shakti for planning at the district level," the statement added.

In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the statement underlined that synergy between various layers of government is important in the development of economic zones and multimodal connectivity infrastructure.

"Thirty essential data layers such as land records, economic zones, forests, wildlife, roads, soil types, etc. have been identified and integrated into the dedicated State Master Plan and National Master Plan platform. All 36 States/UTs have also constituted an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), Network Planning Group (NPG), and Technical Support Unit (TSU) for integrated planning and synchronized project implementation," it added. (ANI)

