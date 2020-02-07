Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, (File photo)
DPIIT recognized 27,916 startups till Feb 1 this year, Centre informs Rajya Sabha

ANI | Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognized 27,916 startups, as on February 1, 2020, Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.
"In the state of Rajasthan, 800 startups have been recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, as on February 1st, 2020," Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

