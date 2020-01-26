DPIIT takes out 'Startup India' tableau on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) took out a tableau themed around the 'Startup India' scheme, at Rajpath on Republic Day today.

"The tableau of Startup India is built on the theme 'Startups: Reach for the Sky'. It showcases various stages of the lifecycle of a startup and the all-round support provided by the Government in this journey. The tableau depicts how ideas come to life and how the innovations that emerge positively affect the lives of the citizens of India," the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said in a press note.

The front portion of the tableau depicts a creative mind, full of ideas to solve real-world problems. The leaves of the 'Startup India Tree' in the middle represent various kinds of support provided to startups. The staircase denotes the stages of growth - proving a concept, creating a prototype, preparing a business plan, building a team, launching into markets and eventually scaling up.

The wheel at the rear depicts varied sectors of the economy where Indian entities have driven economic growth and created employment opportunities at large scale. The map of India represents the spread of the startup movement, steadily reaching the semi-urban and rural areas. The wheel and the map together depict the width and the depth of the Startup India movement in the country.

'Startup India' is a flagship initiative of the Government of India.

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect. (ANI)

