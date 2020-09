Dr Amar Patnaik appointed member of Visva Bharati Samsad

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has nominated Dr Amar Patnaik, Member, Rajya Sabha as a member of the Samsad (Court) of Visva Bharati in the casual vacancy up to May 3, 2021.

The chairman, Rajya Sabha had on August 28 nominated Dr Patnaik to be a member of the Samsad of Visva Bharati in the casual vacancy therein. (ANI)